Ukraine war: Fallen aid worker Chris Parry honoured at Truro Cathedral vigil
- Published
The voices of a Ukrainian choir filled a cathedral as the family of a British aid worker killed in the conflict joined a vigil for peace.
The event at Truro Cathedral united members of the Cornish and Ukrainian communities on the eve of the funeral of Chris Parry, 28, born in the city
Those attending were invited to light candles, reflect and pray.
The Ukrainian Sunflowers choir first paid tribute to all "fallen heroes", including "young Cornishman" Mr Parry.
He died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw, 47, in Soledar in January.
The pair were attempting to rescue a woman in an area of intense military action when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Mr Bagshaw's family.
Mr Parry's family were among the congregation who heard a moving tribute from one member of the choir, made up of "displaced" women and their children from Ukraine now living in Cornwall.
She said Mr Parry had "sacrificed his life" to fight for their country.
"Our hearts are crying for all fallen heroes who bravely fought for the freedom and independence of Ukraine and the democracy of the whole entire world," she said.
"I would like to say to the Parry family that all Ukrainians join you in a time of immense sadness and want you to know that Christopher did not die in vain."
She said Mr Parry would be remembered "as a true hero".
The choir expressed its "endless gratitude" for the "incredible support and hospitality" of the Cornish community and charities.
It called also for the condemnation of a war that had taken the "highest toll of thousands of lives"
Later, a second choir, A Ukrainian Harmony, sang as one to a silent congregation.
Earlier, the Dean of Truro Cathedral, Fr Simon Robinson, had spoken of those living under the "shadow of violence and war in Ukraine".
"We gather here as people seeking peace, peace-seekers and peacemakers," he said.
"We gather here knowing that, right now, there are men and women and children living under the shadow of violence and war in Ukraine; who should not have to live in fear but who desire and are entitled to live in peace and security, in their own homes in their own lands."
"We also gather here to name those whose lives have been lost, murdered - lives cut short in a way they should not have been.
"Tonight is a time for honesty, for expressing our fear and our horror at what we see."
The Reverend Hugh Nelson, Bishop of St Germans, said: "By being here together we are saying we will not turn away; we will not ignore the suffering of those who have lost loved ones, homes, security.
"By being here today we are saying we will pay attention to what matters - to justice, to mercy.
"And by being here we are saying we see you, people of the Ukraine; we see your pain and we will not fall asleep and we will not ignore the truth."
Last month, Mr Parry's parents, Rob and Christine, told BBC Radio Cornwall the family was taking things "day by day".
They said their son, who was originally from Truro but had been living in Cheltenham, was "generous" and "full of life".
Mrs Parry said she and her family would "always feel tied" to Ukraine, adding they were with the Ukrainian people "every step of the way".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.