Cornish mining disaster remembered with sculpture
A sculpture has been installed at the site of a mining tragedy that claimed 39 lives in Cornwall.
The 7ft (2.1m) by 5ft (1.5m) slate artwork depicts a rescue scene from the East Wheal Rose Mine, near Newquay where 38 men and boys died in 1846.
Another miner died at a nearby mine during the flash floods, which were caused by a thunderstorm.
The sculpture, called Hold on to Hope, was created by Benjamin Dearnley and features the names of the victims.
The project was initiated by historian Barry West, who organised events to mark the anniversary of the disaster.
He said he wanted to honour the miners and their families who suffered "such an awful tragedy".
Mr Dearnley said: "I feel a sense of place has become imbedded into the sculpture, which conveys both a message of hope for us all in today's world as well as commemorates the sad loss of life of the 39 men and boys in that disaster."
At the time the Royal Cornwall Gazette newspaper recorded how heroic rescue efforts saved as many as 161 lives.
Its account read: "Between 1 and 2pm on Thursday 9th July, one of the most awful thunderstorms ever known had broken near the mine.
"Dense, heavy purple-black clouds… poured down floods of rain.
"The surface of the mine was awash within minutes and the water rushed northwards, the land sloping that way.
"As it did so it broke the shafts and 'rushing down into the levels … loosened and broke the timbers beneath, the consequence of which was the falling in of some other parts of the mine northwards."
There will be a blessing and setting ceremony for the placement of the sculpture at East Wheal Rose Mine later.
