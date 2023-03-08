Cornwall Air Ambulance installs 12 defibrillators across the county
A dozen defibrillators have been installed at locations across Cornwall.
One of the "potentially lifesaving" devices has been placed at Cornwall Air Ambulance headquarters in Newquay.
The machines, costing £8,940 in total are now in the charity's furniture collection vans and at seven of its shops, with one kept for use at events.
Last year it responded to 356 cardiac-related missions, of which 330 were cardiac arrests - roughly a third of the 1,050 incidents attended in 2022.
The machines are used in emergencies, delivering an electric shock when someone's heart stops beating.
This could be critical in trying to save a patient's life, said Dr Dave Ashton-Cleary, lead airbase doctor.
"The best window for survival has usually passed by the time the emergency services can get to scene, so these devices are vital," he said.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: "Having access to defibrillators in our shops, vans and here at our headquarters means that members of the public, our staff and volunteers can be treated as quickly as possible in the event of a cardiac arrest.
"We hope our defibrillators will never have to be used, but it is vital that we have them ready and available to help save lives if needed."