Two Cornwall villages welcome new average speed cameras
Two villages in Cornwall have welcomed the introduction of average speed cameras to catch speeding road users.
Cameras have been installed on the A39 in Perranarworthal and A3058 in Trewoon after road monitoring revealed drivers regularly breaking speed limits.
Speedwatchers in Trewoon said they found more than 10% of vehicles exceeding limits.
Senior police officers said the scheme in Perranarworthal had already detected offences and seen drivers cut speeds.
Pedestrians 'felt threatened'
The A3058 in Trewoon is a key transport route to and from St Austell "effectively cutting the village in two" and carrying "a large volume of traffic, including HGVs", Cornwall Council said.
John Kneller, chairman of St Mewan Parish Council, said the cameras were being welcomed after speedwatchers in Trewoon "regularly found over 10% of vehicles exceeding 35mph".
He said: "Pedestrians felt threatened ... when crossing the road or walking on the pavement including to St Mewan School."
The A39 at Perranarworthal is a main route between Truro and Falmouth.
Supt Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at Devon and Cornwall Police, told BBC Radio Cornwall Perranarworthal's cameras went live on 7 February and quickly "detected 215 offences", but that "99% of drivers" were now going at and below the limit, and the village would be safer.
Not all areas that asked for cameras would be granted them, as "speed reduction measures often exceed the level of funding available", Cornwall Council said.
However, it added it was "committed to reviewing issues raised and prioritising schemes accordingly".
