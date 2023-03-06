A30 upgrade: Part of road to close overnight for roadworks
- Published
Part of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed overnight for the next seven days for construction work.
National Highways said diversions would be in place between the Chiverton and Carland Cross roundabouts between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT from Monday to Friday.
The road will then close between Chiverton and Boxheater junction at the same times from Friday to Monday next week.
A temporary roundabout is being removed at Chybucca as part of the works.
The works on the A30 are part of its upgrade to a dual carriageway.
The overall scheme is due to be completed by the end of 2024.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.