Plan to downgrade sustainability of Cornish brown crab
- Published
A wildlife charity in Cornwall has said stocks of brown crab are diminishing due to overfishing.
The Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) said it planned to downgrade the species from three to four on its sustainability rating system.
A rating of four means brown crab would no longer be on the Cornwall Good Seafood Guide recommended list.
But a fishing industry association said there was insufficient evidence to make the change.
Chris Ranford, chief executive of the Cornish Fish Producers' Organisation (CFPO), said the trust was not accounting for the live release of unwanted catch as part of its proposal.
A review by the wildlife trust found the number of pots for catching crab had "dramatically increased".
It said separate research by the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority showed a "serious decline" in catches per pot.
Matt Slater, marine conservation officer at the trust, said the industry needed to make rapid improvements in the management of brown crab stocks.
"Although potting is a relatively good fishing method in terms of its selectivity and environmental impacts, it can still be overdone," he said.
"We believe that this fishery needs better management to cap the amount of fishing effort.
"Without urgent improved management this fishery could collapse and for this reason we are proposing to downgrade the rating for brown crab, meaning it will no longer be on our recommended list."
Mr Ranford from the CFPO acknowledged that pot numbers had increased in recent years but he said it was a "very selective" way of fishing.
"Our recommendation is that CWT only make a rating change when they have sufficient evidence to do so," he said.
"With an updated Brown crab stock assessment due to be published imminently, it would be wise to review that prior to making any ratings changes.
"All good fisheries management and consumer guidance should be based on quality and substantial scientific evidence."
The guide helps people make "informed decisions" about what seafood to buy.
The trust said the consultation process would close at 17:00 GMT on 3 March.