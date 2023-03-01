Art workshops for bereaved people at Tate St Ives
People who are bereaved by a loved one taking their own life are being invited to take part in creative workshops.
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is working with Tate St Ives to hold sessions weekly throughout March.
The workshops, called Walking with Art, are open to anyone in Cornwall who has lost someone in this way.
They will take place at Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden.
The sessions will be led by environmental artist Greg Humphries, and will be based on Hepworth's concept of drawing on nature and landscapes "which for many, help to reduce anxiety," an NHS spokesperson said.
Anne Embury, who leads Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust's suicide liaison service, said: "Anyone who might be interested in attending the sessions doesn't need to have art experience.
"It's about bringing people together to connect and benefit from walking in nature and soaking in the calming qualities of Barbara Hepworth's internationally acclaimed sculptures."
Andrew Litten, a local artist from Fowey who is involved in the project and has experience of "complex grief" said: "I find that creativity is inherently hopeful.
"These workshops are about creating a positive and nurturing environment where people can find comfort from art, but also find connection with others, if they wish."
