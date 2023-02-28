Newlyn artist studio plan gets £220,000 boost
- Published
A project to transform derelict buildings in Cornwall into artists' studios has received £225,610 funding.
Outbuildings in Newlyn could now be turned into three workspaces, said the Borlase Smart John Wells Trust.
The charity said the studios in Newlyn's Conservation Area would "reuse and repurpose" building materials.
Chris Hibbert, trust manager, said the project, funded by the government's Shared Prosperity Fund, would provide "opportunities for local artists".
One of the studios, which have been designed by architect Rolfe Kentish and quantity surveyor Trevor Humphreys, would be for short-term lets by "young and emerging artists", the trust said.
Louise Gardner, Cornwall Council's economy portfolio holder, said Cornwall's creative industries were "crucial" to the local economy.
The charity, which also owns Grade II-listed Porthmeor Studios in St Ives and Anchor Studios in Newlyn, said work was expected to begin in Summer 2023.
