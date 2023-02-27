Port Isaac fire sees car and shop damaged
A car was "completely destroyed" and a shop front damaged after a fire broke out in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on New Road, Port Isaac, at about 21:32 GMT on Sunday.
Firefighters from Delabole, Bodmin and Wadebridge extinguished the blaze, which they believe spread to the shop from the car.
They said the fire had been put out, the vehicle had been destroyed and the shop damaged by heat and fire.
