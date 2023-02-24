Two maternity wards 'require improvement', report finds
A report has found two out of three maternity wards in Cornwall require improvement.
Services were inspected at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, St Austell Hospital and Helston Birth Centre by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Royal Cornwall and St Austell Hospital maternity units required "improvement overall", and Helston received its first "good" rating from inspectors.
The CQC report said women and babies "generally received good care".
Cath Campbell, the CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said: "It was encouraging that across all the services we inspected, leaders had the skills and abilities to meet people's needs, and they supported and encouraged staff to develop their skills and take on more senior roles.
"However, there are areas that need improvement, particularly at Penrice Birthing Unit where access to adult resuscitation equipment must improve, as well as ensuring all staff practice the trust's baby abduction policy."
Inspectors found good training had been developed for staff at Royal Cornwall Hospital to help vulnerable families, outcomes for women and babies met national standards, but its maternity building was ageing and too small to home the number of babies born.
In Penrice Birthing Unit at St Austell Hospital inspectors found women's notes were easily accessible and comprehensive, but the service needed to "complete daily checks" and to further risk assess the level of emergency equipment available.
At the Helston Birth Centre, inspectors found staff were focused on the needs of people receiving care, and the service needed to ensure "daily equipment checks are completed and accurate".
Overall, all the services were advised to complete "regular birth pool evacuation training and baby abduction drills".
"We will continue to monitor the services, so the trust can build on where it's providing good care, and make improvements where they're needed," Ms Campbell said.
