Appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in Hayle crash
- Published
A man has suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Cornwall.
The crash happened on Upton Towans at the junction with Treve Lane, in Hayle, at about 10:25 GMT on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the motorcyclist suffered life-changing injuries and was flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.
They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
The road was closed until about 17:00 while police carried out a crash investigation.
