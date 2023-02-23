Electric ferry project in Falmouth 'one step closer'
A plan to build a prototype electric ferry in Cornwall is one step closer after getting government support, project leaders say.
Those behind the £4.2m MorVoRen ferry project hope to operate the vessel between Falmouth and St Mawes.
The scheme would involve a powered mooring buoy by Falmouth Harbour.
Engineering team Marine Zero said it had succeeded in part of a Department for Transport (DfT) competition which could help get 70% of the funding.
'Many hoops'
The MorVoRen (Cornish for "mermaid") is thought to be a world-first, Marine Zero, which is leading the design team in the project partnership, said.
It said it had been successfully nominated in round three of the DfT's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.
The partnership also includes FalRiver Ferries and Falmouth Harbour,
Marine Zero spokesperson Tim Munn said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Falmouth and local businesses to lead the way in the decarbonisation of marine transport in the UK and globally.
"There are, however, many hoops still to pass through before MorVoRen can get the go-ahead - with the project currently going through Innovate UK due diligence checks, alongside an internal analysis of costs currently under way by the project partners."
The partnership would also still need to find the remaining 30% of funding, the team said.
Andy Hurley, from Marine Zero, added there was "a little way to go" but it was a "huge landmark for Falmouth".
Route managers said the Fal Estuary saw more than a million passengers a year on the water.
