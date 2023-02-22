Labyrinth project to show off Cornwall's geological diversity
A project in Cornwall is building a labyrinth to show off the geological diversity of the county.
The 185ft (56m) diameter labyrinth, called Kerdroya, near Colliford Lake, is the idea of Will Coleman, who created the Man Engine puppet.
He said it was planned to consist of 1,300ft (400m) of Cornish hedging, combining stone and vegetation.
He said using different stones and rock would show Cornwall as a very complex geological area.
Mr Coleman told BBC Radio Cornwall he was searching for samples of each stone from across the county.
The project on Bodmin Moor would also "celebrate the aesthetics of distinct hedging styles" from across the county, managers said.
A sculpture, funded by Arts Council England, has already been put in place at what will be the centre of the construction.
Specialist hedge-makers in Cornwall are currently being asked to help determine whether the ancient skill should be classified as an endangered craft.
Cornwall Council is carrying out a survey to establish if the craft should be added to the Heritage Crafts Association's (HCA) "red list".
