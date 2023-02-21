Helston pedestrian seriously injured in crash
A pedestrian in his 80s has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Helston, Cornwall.
Emergency services attended reports of a crash involving a green Suzuki estate and the man, who was taken to hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash happened on the junction on Meneage Street at The Parade just before 18:45 GMT on Sunday.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
