Flood warnings issued for Cornwall coast
- Published
High tides could cause flooding in Cornwall on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.
The EA issued a number of alerts across the Cornwall coast, with waves of up to 2m (6.56ft) predicted to overtop sea defences and cause sea spray.
Flooding is possible in low-lying parts of north Cornwall including Padstow, Rock and Sladesbridge, the EA said.
Alerts are also in place in south Cornwall from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head.
The EA said people should stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.
