Part of A30 reopened after Tolgroggan bridge installation
Part of the A30 which was closed for the installation of a new 137ft (41m) bridge has reopened ahead of schedule.
The major road in Cornwall was closed between Boxheater junction and the Chiverton Cross roundabout from 20:00 GMT on Friday.
The stretch of road was reopened at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 16 hours ahead of the anticipated opening on Monday.
The installation of the new bridge at Tolgroggan, near Zelah, is part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade.
The new bridge is needed to maintain access over the A30 as part of its upgrade to a dual carriageway.
The overall scheme is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
