Cornwall Pride bus brings LGBTQ+ message to rural areas
Cornwall Pride organisers got on a bus to take their message of "solidarity" around the county.
The team of volunteers and entertainers visited Penryn, Helston and Wadebridge on Saturday in a bid to reach out to rural areas.
Matthew Kenworthy Gomez, from Cornwall Pride, said: "It's pop-up Pride, we are only at each place for 30 minutes.
"Sometimes it's very difficult for people to leave their locations and have that interaction."
The bus team is due to travel to Camelford, Launceston, Callington, Torpoint, Looe, Liskeard, Lostwithiel and St Blazey on Saturday 25 February.
Mr Kenworthy Gomez said: "This is our opportunity to come together to live, laugh, celebrate and bring a very real stand in solidarity for all marginalised people in our community and bring all communities together within our LGBTQ+ community and beyond."
