Helston geothermal power plant plans approved
- Published
A new geothermal power plant that could heat thousands of homes has been given the go-ahead despite fears it will ruin the rural landscape.
Cornwall Council's planning committee approved the scheme for two deep wells and a power plant at Lower Crahan Farm, in Wendron, near Helston.
Geothermal Engineering Limited (GEL) claims it can produce enough green energy for 9,000 homes.
But some people say it will destroy the beauty and tranquillity of the area.
Wendron Parish Council objected to the scheme, saying it was "unsuitable" for the open farmland and would have "minimal" benefits for local people.
It said: "It is strongly believed that this development will industrialise our countryside."
GEL said it had listened to local concerns and reduced the height and size of the power plant building, making it look more like a barn, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The firm also said it had carried out extensive consultation and environmental studies on its plans, which are part of a wider geothermal energy project in Cornwall.
Local councillor Loveday Jenkin said she was torn between supporting renewable energy and protecting rural character.
She said: "I understand both sides of this argument. It is a difficult decision."
The council's planning officers recommended approval of the scheme, saying it would help Cornwall meet its climate change targets and create jobs.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.