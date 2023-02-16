Launceston Leisure Centre 'busy' after fight to reopen it
A leisure centre has reopened after the community stepped forward to run it.
Launceston Leisure Centre in Cornwall was one of four Cornish centres forced to shut when operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run them.
Local businessman Michael Davey formed a community interest group to take the leisure centre over.
He said the centre had been "really busy" and he urged local people to use it or lose it, saying they needed the public's support to keep it running.
"We have had loads of people sign up for direct debits, membership and swimming lessons," he said.
"I didn't think that would happen so quickly.
"I couldn't have wished it to start off better."
In 2021, operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run its centres in Launceston, Saltash, Falmouth and Wadebridge.
The Wadebridge facility was reopened after it was taken over by a community organisation in 2022.
Falmouth Town Council has said it hopes to reopen the leisure centre there and Saltash is open again after being taken over by a charitable social enterprise.
