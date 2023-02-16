Looe gets new defibrillators as existing ones are replaced
- Published
Defibrillators are being installed at two new sites in a Cornish town while 14 already there are replaced.
The work, in Looe, comes after a fundraising target of £16,000 set in 2021 reached more than £44,000.
The Looe Defibrillator Appeal said the money raised would be held by Looe Development Trust and should see the devices maintained for eight years.
The two latest devices are due to be put up in the Barbican and on Looe Island, project leaders said.
The machines can start a person's heart again if it has stopped beating by giving a high-energy electric shock to restore the heart's normal rhythm.
Appeal bosses said the ambition to keep the devices working for eight years with the money raised so far would be achievable if current costs stayed constant.