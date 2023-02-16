Is Cornish hedging an endangered craft, survey asks
Specialist hedge-makers in Cornwall are being asked to help determine whether the ancient skill should be classified as an endangered craft.
Cornwall Council said the information would be used to establish if the craft should be added to the Heritage Crafts Association's (HCA) "red list".
The hedges, often thousands of years old, provide habitats, preserve field patterns and cut water run-off.
An online survey is open until 18 March.
The council said the "iconic hedges" created "the distinctive character and framework of the Cornish landscape".
Placed end to end, they would stretch for about 30,000 miles (48,300km), it added.
As well as seeing if the skill should be classed as endangered, the survey results would also act as "supporting evidence for funding bids for future training and support of this ancient Cornish craft", officials said.
The Guild of Cornish Hedgers, working with the HCA, and supported by the council's Strategic Historic Environment Service, is asking all hedgers in Cornwall to complete the survey.
Ann Reynolds, senior officer for the rural historic environment at the council, said: "It is crucial to recognise the skill and craft knowledge that is involved in the creation and maintenance of these hedges, so this survey will be an important starting point in understanding the current state of the craft within Cornwall."
Mary Lewis, endangered crafts manager at the HCA, said: "This survey will give us a better understanding of the sector and will enable us to plan for a future that ensures that the knowledge and skills of Cornish hedging are safeguarded for the next generation."