Police show off new all-terrain vehicle for Bodmin Moor
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police has a new All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) it will use on Bodmin Moor.
Rural affairs officer PC Chris Collins said there had been "an increasing number of incidents" on the moor in the past few years.
He said unlawful encampments, anti-social behaviour and unlicensed music events were among the issues faced.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said rural crime was a "concern for many".
Mr Collins said the ATV would help the police "to see and be seen" by communities on Bodmin Moor.
He said: "We can remind people of the need to respect the countryside, livestock and communities in challenging situations where off-road access may be the answer to life or death for an animal or person exploring the moor."
The vehicle is managed by the Bodmin Moor Rural Crime Initiative, which includes representatives from agencies and groups such as the Association of Bodmin Moor Landowners and Bodmin Moor Commons Council, alongside partners such as Natural England, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, and Forestry England.
Mrs Hernandez said rural crime could have a "devastating impact" on the livelihoods of those living and working in isolated communities, as well as on local wildlife.
She said the ATV would "prove invaluable" in the search for people missing on the moor, and "could make all the difference in saving someone's life".
The four-wheel drive Kubota is fitted with emergency lighting and sirens, and will also be equipped with binoculars and a thermal imager to help with locating evidence, people, and livestock in the dark.
The ATV was funded by Devon and Cornwall's police and crime commissioner, Saputo Dairy UK, Vision Zero, Citizens in Policing, and Devon and Cornwall Police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.