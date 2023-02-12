Cows rescued from slurry pit near Burlawn in Cornwall
Two cows have been saved from a slurry pit by firefighters in Cornwall.
The fire service was called to a farm at Burlawn, near Wadebridge, at 07:35 GMT on Saturday.
Appliances from Bodmin, Wadebridge Community Fire Station and water rescue appliances from St Austell Community Fire Station were mobilised.
Specialist equipment, including inflatable rescue paths, was used in the operation to remove the cows from the 4m (13ft) deep pit.
