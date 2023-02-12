Royal Navy sailor found dead at Cornwall base

Royal Navy's training base HMS Raleigh
A 24-year-old Royal Navy sailor was found dead at base on Monday 30 January

A Royal Navy sailor has been found dead at a training base in Cornwall.

Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas was discovered at the HMS Raleigh shore base at Torpoint on 30 January.

An inquest into the 24-year-old from Mold, Flintshire, was opened and adjourned by the Cornwall coroner on Friday 10 February.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed his next of kin had been informed, but did not release details into his cause of death.

She said: "The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends.

"It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner."

