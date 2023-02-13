Falmouth primary school creates garden in memory of pupil who died
- Published
A primary school in Cornwall has created a new garden in memory of one of its pupils who died.
Jozef Stasiak, 12, had complex health problems and died in December.
St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Falmouth has created the area with the help of local companies and volunteers.
His former teacher, Kelly Laloe, said it was "somewhere children can go to, to find some peace and quiet away from the hustle of the rest of the playground".
They have landscaped a previously out-of-use part of the school garden, and completed the work over the course of a week.
As well as Jozef, the garden will also commemorate others in the school community who have died.
Ms Laloe said: "It's been completely transformed into a sensory and remembering garden that the children will be able to use.
"There will be a working area, there are benches, pergolas, it's planted with herbs and lots of beautiful flowers.
"Sometimes children need a place to go where they don't want it to be busy, and they just want to sit, and remember.
"We have had quite a lot of loss in our school, actually, so this is a place for everybody to go and be mindful."
She added the garden would be known as Jo's garden.
Cormac, Pendennis Yachts and officers from Falmouth Fire Station - along with children from the school - helped build the garden.
Jackie Owen, from Cormac, said: "Jozef was brilliant. He had that cheeky little glint in his eye when we were working with him and it's really nice to be able to support this.
"It was a real honour to be asked to be involved."
Due to Jozef's love of motorbikes, 1,000 bikers led a procession to his funeral in December after a plea from his family.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.