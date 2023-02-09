Cornwall Council changes plan for zone parking charges
- Published
Cornwall Council has made some changes to its plan to alter parking charges after criticism.
The authority last week proposed placing car parks run by the council into one of three zones.
The busiest areas are proposed to be in Zone A, the most expensive tariff, and the lowest banding is Zone C.
Cllr Connor Donnithorne, cabinet member for transport, said the proposal would be altered after public feedback, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under the changes, charges in car parks in Zones B and C would only apply from 09:00 to 16:00 - the earlier proposals suggested charges would remain in place until 18:00.
There is also a reduction in the proposed fee for Zone B car parks - the previous plan said two hours of parking would cost £2.40 and three hours would be £3.60. These have now been reduced to £2 and £3 respectively.
The council has also changed some of the zones which some car parks had been placed in under the original proposals.
The proposal to introduce Sunday charges in all car parks and bring in evening charges in the top level car parks remains.
The council said there were currently 120 different tariffs across its car parks in the county and the new scheme aims to streamline the charging system.
However, a number of car parks around Cornwall have been handed over to town and parish councils to operate which have their own charging policies.
Cllr Donnithorne said there would be a chance for people to comment during the public consultation, which is due to take place next month.
The new parking scheme is set to be introduced in May.
What are the proposed charges?
Zone A - 30mins (short stay only) £1.30; 1hour £2.20; 2hours £4.40; 3hours £5.50; 4hours £6.50; All day 9am to 6pm £10; Evening 6pm to midnight £2.50
Zone B - 30mins (short stay only) 60p; 1hour £1; 2hours £2; 3hours £3; 4hours £4.80; All day £6
Zone C - 30mins (short stay) 50p; 1hour 90p; 2hours £1.50; 3hours £2; 4hours £2.50; All day £5.50
Where are the new parking zones?
Zone A - year round: Albert Quay, Fowey; Caffa Mill Pill, Fowey; Edward Street, Truro; Fore Street, Newquay; Garras Wharf, Truro; Main, Fowey; Marazion Station; Moorfield, Truro; Moresk, Truro; Old Bridge Street, Truro;
Zone A summer and Zone B winter: Barnoon, St Ives; Causewayhead, Penzance; Church Street, Falmouth; Clarence Street, Penzance; Crescent, Bude; Crooklets Beach, Bude; Greenmarket, Penzance; Grove Place, Falmouth; Gwithian Towans, Hayle; Gyllyngvase, Falmouth; Harbour, Penzance; Harbour, Newquay; Island, St Ives; Kilminorth Woods, Looe; Millpool, Looe; Mount Wise, Newquay; New Polzeath; New Road, Port Isaac; Park Avenue, St Ives; Penalverne, Penzance; Pentire Headland, Newquay; Polzeath Beach; Porth Beach, Newquay; Porthmeor, St Ives; Porthtowan Beach; Readymoney, Fowey; Riverbank, Looe; Seaton Park, Seaton; Smeatons Pier, St Ives; St Erbyns, Penzance; St Georges Road, Newquay; Station, St Ives; Summerleaze Beach, Bude; The Beach, Seaton; The Bridge, Seaton; The Dell, Falmouth; The Manor, Newquay; The Moor, Falmouth; The Sloop, St Ives; Town Quarry, Falmouth; Trenwith, St Ives; Watergate Bay; Well Lane, Falmouth; Wheal Leisure, Perranporth
Zone A summer and Zone C winter: Link Road, Padstow; Wherrytown, Penzance; Widemouth Bay
Zone B - year round: Alexandra Square, Saltash; Antony Road, Torpoint; Belle Vue East and West, Saltash; Berrycombe Road, Bodmin; Castle Street, Launceston; Cattle Market, Liskeard; Church Street, Mevagissey; Clifden Road, St Austell; Cobweb, Boscastle; Commercial Road, Hayle; Commercial Road, Penryn; Culver Road, Saltash; Dennison Road, Bodmin; Duke Street, Newlyn; Exchequer Quay, Penryn; Flowerpot Chapel, Redruth; Fore Street, Bodmin; Foundry Square, Hayle; Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge; Lower Sungirt, Liskeard; New Cut, Redruth; New Cut Extension, Redruth; New Road North, Callington; New Road South; Callington; Polkyth, St Austell; Porthrepta, Carbis Bay; Post Office, Bude; River Street, Mevagissey; Rosewarne, Camborne; Saracen, Penryn; St Peters Hill, Newlyn; Tamar Street, Torpoint; Trenance, Newquay; Trengrouse Way, Helston; Trengrouse Way Extension, Helston; Tyacke Road, Helston; Upper Sungirt, Liskeard; Victoria Square, Bodmin; Walk House, Launceston; Westbourne, Liskeard; Wharf, Bude
Zone B summer and Zone C winter: Albany Road, Newquay; Belmont, Newquay; Dane Road, Newquay; Helford Village, Helford; Kittos Field, Porthleven; Long Rock; Piggy Lane, Wadebridge; Tregunnel, Newquay; West End, Redruth
Zone C - year round: Castle Green, Helston; Cattle Market, Launceston; Cawsand; Downderry Broadsyard, Downderry; Lelant Saltings Park and Ride; Pannier Market, Launceston; Par Beach, Par; Poldhu, Poldhu; Porthcothan; Rapsons, Liskeard; Rappers Coombe, St Agnes; Rosewarne Extension, Camborne; Tintagel Visitors Centre; Trebarwith Strand; Tregantle
