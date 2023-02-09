William and Kate in joint visit to Cornwall
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have made their first official joint visit to the county since taking on their new roles.
William and Kate have been in Falmouth for a number of engagements.
In November, William made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on the title Duke of Cornwall.
William became the heir apparent, and the Prince of Wales, after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father Charles to the throne.
He also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
A spokeswoman for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall's maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community."
In November, William met staff, volunteers and young people at Newquay Orchard, which offers environmental education, employability training and community events.
