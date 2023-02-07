Shelterbox sends team to Turkey in wake of quake
- Published
Cornwall disaster relief charity ShelterBox said it was sending a team to Turkey to help people after the devastating earthquake.
Initially the team will be working out what type of emergency support is needed.
More than 5,000 people have died after the earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria.
ShelterBox said its team would arrive in Turkey later this week as the death toll continues to rise.
Alice Jefferson, the charity's head of emergency response, said freezing temperatures and heavy rain were hampering the international rescue effort.
"The poor weather poses a real threat to life for people whose homes are now rubble or unsafe to return to," she said.
"Access and communication are challenging and that's why responses must be well-coordinated to make sure that the right aid is getting to the right people, in the right place, at the right time."
The charity said it was working with its existing partners in Syria, where it was already providing relief due to the ongoing civil war, on the response there.
Shelterbox was set up in 2000 in Helston, Cornwall, and has since provided emergency shelter and disaster relief in 98 countries, including in Ukraine.