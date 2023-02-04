Two men arrested after string of serious offences in West Cornwall
Two men have been arrested following reports of a series of serious offences in West Cornwall.
A man from Truro, 32, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 29-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said inquiries were ongoing, and said there would be an increased police presence in these areas as a result.
The arrests come after a string of incidents in the West Cornwall area.
At about 16:30 GMT on Wednesday, in the Truro area, a man was held against his will and had his car stolen by a man, police said.
It was reported the suspect may be in possession of a firearm.
On Thursday, a man was taken to hospital with a broken leg after being assaulted at about 03:00 in Helston.
The stolen car was located, unattended, in Redruth on Wednesday evening. The officers who searched the car found a Taser inside.
Late on Thursday afternoon, officers attended two addresses in Redruth and Camborne - where two suspects were located and arrested in connection with the offences.
