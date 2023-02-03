Man ordered to pay £16,000 after Isles of Scilly boat crash
- Published
A man has been ordered to pay more than £16,000 after crashing a speedboat into rocks off the Isles of Scilly.
Jake Buchanan struck his 17ft (5.18m) vessel into rocks off Tresco with two passengers onboard on 9 September 2021.
The 28-year-old was found guilty of four safety offences at the Isles of Scilly Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He was given a £6,000 fine and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £10,000 and a victim surcharge of £190.
Buchanan was found to have committed an act which was likely to have caused the loss or destruction of, or serious damage to, a ship or structure; or the death of, or serious injury to, any person.
He was also found guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed, as well as failing to exhibit navigation lights.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.