Flybe: Cornwall flights cancellations 'a real shock'
Airline Flybe going into administration and cancelling all flights has come as a "real shock", a senior Cornwall councillor says.
A statement on the airline's website said it had "ceased trading" after only relaunching in April last year after previously going bust in 2020.
The airline had routes to London Gatwick and Manchester from Newquay.
Cornwall Council's economy leader Louis Gardner said the authority would look to other airlines to expand services.
Cornwall Airport Newquay it was "saddened at the news".
It said people should not travel "unless you have made arrangements with another airline".
Seamus McCoy, who used Flybe regularly to travel between Newquay and London, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "Every time I've flown, I've always thought: 'How are they making a profit?' because the planes have never been more than 50% full.
"I just really feel for the new crew they just took on literally last week."
Mr Gardner, a Newquay councillor, as well as council portfolio holder for the economy, said is was a "real shock to us".
However, he added routes to London Heathrow and to Manchester were still available.
He said: "We were hoping Flybe was to increase operations but that's obviously not going to be the case now.
"We have nine other carriers flying 18 routes and we'll look to expand with other airlines."
Flybe only relaunched in April last year after previously going under in March 2020, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a contributory factor.
The government said its "immediate priority" would be to support anyone trying to get home and Flybe staff who have lost their jobs as it was still "a challenging environment for airlines, both old and new".
