Farmers dig out cow stuck in cliff hole in Cornwall
- Published
Farmers have rescued a cow after the animal fell down a hole on a steep cliff.
The cow was spotted in the hole near Crackington Haven, north Cornwall, on Thursday, by people walking nearby.
Farmers Rachel and Jake Crocker used a digger to rescue the cow on Friday morning.
Mrs Crocker said: "We're relieved to say that we managed to get her out, seemingly unscathed, this morning.
"We couldn't get the digger to her before the light failed last night so we lowered some hay and water down to her and went back this morning."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.