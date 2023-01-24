St Austell fire: Resident rescued from burning flat
Firefighters have rescued a resident from a burning flat in Cornwall.
Crews were called to the flats on Clifden Road in St Austell at about 18:15 GMT on Monday after a fire alarm sounded, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
The flat filled with smoke after a blaze broke out on a cooker.
It was extinguished after firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat and rescued the occupant, who was later treated by paramedics.
