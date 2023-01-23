More than 250 government vehicles using biodiesel
Jersey's government has switched more than 37% of its vehicles to run on vegetable oil-based fuel to reduce its carbon emissions, it has said.
A total of 252 government cars have been running on second generation road diesel since May 2022.
It said biodiesel and using electric vehicles cut CO2 emissions by 500 tonnes between May and November 2022.
Energy Minister Hilary Jeune said its Carbon Neutral Roadmap would see petrol and diesel vehicles "phased out".