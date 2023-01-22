Father and son rescued at Holywell Bay
A father and son were saved by an off-duty surf lifesaver after they became stuck in a rip current in the sea.
The man, 39, suffered hypothermia after entering the water to help his 10-year-old son, who was body boarding at Holywell Bay, Cornwall on Saturday.
A female member of the local surf lifesaving club went into the water and brought both the man and boy to shore.
The man was airlifted to hospital by a coastguard helicopter, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.
The boy, who was wearing a wetsuit, was unharmed, it added.
A spokesperson said: "The air and water temperature were hovering around just 10C and the man, who was not wearing a wetsuit, developed suspected hypothermia and needed onward medical care.
"Newquay and St Agnes Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, alongside the coastguard helicopter from Newquay and the Southwestern Ambulance Service."
Steve Peck, chairman of Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club said in a post on Facebook that the club was "very very proud" of its member Emily Greenwood who carried out the rescue.
He said: "From everyone at the club I'd like to thank Emily for her courage, her determination and her instinctive, selfless actions which, in this case undoubtedly saved two lives."
