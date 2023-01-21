Holywell Bay incident: Two recovered from sea
- Published
Two people have been recovered from the sea on the north Cornwall coast, HM Coastguard said.
A spokesperson said both individuals were brought to shore at Holywell Bay by members of the Surf Life Saving club on Saturday afternoon.
A 39-year-old man was described as "breathing and conscious". No details were immediately available on the second person.
Medical care was given by paramedics and the Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team.
The Coastguard helicopter was seen landing on the beach and the incident was still ongoing at 14:20 GMT.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.