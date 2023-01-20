Hotel guests evacuated due to Charlestown harbourside fire
Hotel guests were evacuated from a 19th Century harbourside hotel in Cornwall after a fire broke out.
Flames were seen rising above the Pier House Hotel in Charlestown as the blaze - which started at about 18:30 GMT on Friday - engulfed the building.
Kevin Georgel, chief executive of St Austell Brewery, which owns the hotel, said all staff and guests had been safely evacuated from the site.
He said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
"Thanks to the rapid response of our team at the Pier House, all our customers and team members have been safely evacuated from the building," Mr Georgel said.
"Overnight guests are all accounted for and will be moved to alternative accommodation this evening.
"Thank you to the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, who remain on the scene in Charlestown trying to bring the fire under control."
