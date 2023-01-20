Cornwall residents living in fear of septic tanks overflowing
- Published
Some residents in Cornwall are facing overflowing septic tanks and homes flooding with domestic sewage.
South West Water (SWW) has temporarily closed some of its waste treatment sites to commercial operators wishing to empty septic tank contents.
It said there had been a rise in demand at the sites because of rain filling tanks.
It is investing in additional storage tanks at Hayle treatment works, which should be available from early summer.
Julian Thould from Crowan, near Hayle, said: "My septic tank is full to the brim.
"I am taking my washing to my mum's in Truro because we have no alternative left.
"We are not able to use our washing machine, or showers or loos because of the danger of overflow."
SWW said very wet weather over the past couple of weeks had forced it to temporarily close a number of its tankered waste sites to commercial septic tank operators.
It said it was working with the septic tank industry to help them plan their workloads.
"Because of greater demand, operators may not always get their first choice of disposal site, but we encourage them to pre-plan and pre-book slots," it said.
"For example, our site at Ashford, Devon, is accepting loads as normal and we are keeping our commercial customers updated on the situation."
Some waste collectors, who have not been able to dispose of waste in Cornwall, said going to Devon was not an option.
Driver Ben Barker said: "The tanker's full, no-one can get rid of waste and if we run into Devon the cost is not financially viable."
Clarissa Newell, area manager for the Environment Agency, said treatment sites were also under pressure from more housing being built.
She said: "We are really finding large developments increasing, which is putting pressure on treatment works, so there is a real problem looking into the future."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.