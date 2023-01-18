Cornwall second home owners warned over tax
A senior councillor has warned second home owners that he will be monitoring attempts to avoid paying council tax.
David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, spoke after the council approved plans to impose a 100% premium on council tax for second homes.
The change, subject to legislation going through Parliament, could raise an extra £25m a year for the council.
Mr Harris said he would be working "very closely with officers on any possible dodge".
There are concerns that some second home owners will try to avoid the extra charges by registering their properties as holiday let businesses and claiming business rates relief, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The rules for claiming relief will be tightened this year, as the government requires evidence that properties have actually been let for at least 70 days in a year.
Some councillors have also called for council tax rates for second homes to be raised to 300%, the same as in Wales.
Mr Harris said: "I am sure that some folk will be trying to avoid this premium when it comes in.
"I can assure you that I will be working very closely with officers on any possible dodge and how we might block those dodges."
