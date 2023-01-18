Cornwall MP George Eustice to quit at next general election
Former cabinet minister George Eustice says he will stand down as an MP at the next general election.
Mr Eustice, 51, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, said he wanted to pursue a "final career outside politics".
The MP has held the seat since 2010 and at the last general election in 2019 won a 8,700 vote majority over second placed Labour.
He served as environment secretary from 2020 to 2022.
Mr Eustice said in a statement it had been a "difficult decision", but added: "I want the opportunity to do a final career outside politics so have decided not to seek re-election."
He said: "I feel a deep bond to the area where my family have lived for over 400 years and it has been an honour to represent my home towns.
"But it is important that the Conservatives are able to select a new candidate in good time."