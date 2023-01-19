Truro Cathedral gets funding for leaky roof repairs
A historic cathedral in Cornwall has received funding to repair damage caused by a leaky roof.
Truro Cathedral said it had been awarded £50,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation for the repair and refurbishment of St Mary's Aisle.
The aisle is the oldest part of the building and had been part of the original church that existed at the site.
The project will preserve the "unique character and history" of the aisle.
Work will involve repairs to the guttering, masonry and window surrounds of the aisle, as well as internal redecoration and refurbishment.
Very Reverend Simon Robinson, from the cathedral, said it had been sad to see damage to the building caused by the failing roof structure.
"We very much look forward to making the aisle watertight once more," he said.
"St Mary's Aisle is a church within itself and both a much-loved reminder of pre-Victorian Truro and a very important part of our life here."
The cathedral is about halfway towards its £500,000 target to complete repairs to St Mary's Aisle.
