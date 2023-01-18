Residents object to four-day festival at Perranporth airfield
- Published
More than 60 people have objected to plans for a four-day dance music festival on an airfield in Cornwall.
Hypnosis Events has applied to Cornwall Council for a licence to hold an event at Perranporth Airfield.
A total of 63 objections have been lodged, with concerns including public safety and noise nuisance.
The applicants want to hold one event each summer with a maximum capacity of 7,500 people.
The application is set to go before Cornwall Council's licensing act sub-committee next week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the promoters told the BBC they have been working on plans for more than eight months and have been running events for 40 years.
They added that their team is highly experienced and "safety is our main objective", with security teams, along with dogs and fencing all part of the proposals.
Roger Bull, from Perranporth, said: "This area is in extremely close proximity to the clifftop and the terrain is very rugged and in many areas quite precipitous.
"The idea of up to 7,500 revellers close to this area is nothing short of extreme negligence."
The event would see music played until 01:00 although the application stated that noise levels would be reduced after 23:00.
It also said steps would be taken to protect the public, prevent drug use and minimise the impact on the local community.
'Public nuisance'
Perranporth Airfield is located on the coast between the town and St Agnes.
Samantha Boston, a Perranporth resident and Perranzabuloe parish councillor, stated in her objection: "Perranporth and the surrounding area already hosts several festivals throughout the year including Tunes in the Dunes, Bands in the Sands, the Healey's Cyder festival and others. There is no requirement for an additional festival of this size and capacity in the area."
Peter and Carla Jennings, from St Agnes, said: "It will cause a public nuisance unbearable for the local residents going about their daily business."
The licensing application will be considered by Cornwall Council's licensing act sub committee when it meets online on 25 January.
