Cornwall snow: Schools shut and roads blocked
Schools are shut and some roads are blocked after heavy snow fell in parts of Cornwall.
Some schools have said they will be closed on Tuesday and drivers have been urged to take extra care.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the A30 and A39 near Carland Cross, near Truro, were both blocked, with reports of cars and lorries stuck in the snow.
A Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow is in place for Cornwall and parts of west Devon until 10:00 GMT.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service tweeted it had received reports of vehicles getting stuck on the A39 at Trispen and the A391 at Bugle amid "hazardous" driving conditions.
It said: "If necessary, pull over if it is unsafe to continue."
Gritters deployed
Police tweeted that highways staff were aware of problems caused by snow.
"Please allow extra time for any journey and drive with care," the force said.
The Met Office warning said people should expect rain, sleet and snow, followed by clearing skies leading to icy stretches and some disruption to travel.
Cornwall Council said it had deployed gritters on main routes but there was still the potential for ice on roads.
Devon County Council said its gritters had been out overnight, treating more than 2,000 miles (3,220km) of the county's main routes.
About 14 miles (23km) of cycle routes around Exeter have also been treated.
Devon's volunteer snow wardens have also been advised to be prepared to treat priority routes in their local communities this week.
