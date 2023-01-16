Met Office ice warning for Cornwall and parts of Devon
People have been warned of icy stretches on roads and pavements in Cornwall and parts of Devon.
A Met Office yellow warning for ice is in place from 00:00 GMT to 09:00 on Tuesday.
The Met Office said people should expect icy patches and some disruption to travel.
Cornwall Council said it had deployed gritters on main routes but there was still the potential for ice on the roads.
Devon County Council said people should take care as there could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
