Alarming rise in unwanted puppies in Cornwall says RSPCA
- Published
The RSPCA in Cornwall says there has been an alarming rise in the number of unwanted and abandoned puppies in the county.
The rescue centre at St Columb Major said it saw a total of 54 puppies in 2022, compared to just one in 2020.
In the first two weeks of 2023 staff said they have had 11 puppies.
The charity has launched an appeal to discourage people from breeding dogs, saying local rescue centres are becoming overwhelmed.
Staff at the centre said they were disheartened they were being left to pick up the pieces of irresponsible breeding.
The self-funded rescue centre in Cornwall said it had been inundated with requests from the public and vets to help with unwanted and abandoned puppies, as well as puppies that are part of cruelty investigations.
They say puppies are being brought into their care for a variety of reasons, with some owners unable to care for them due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Chief executive officer Emily Bowen said people were breeding puppies in the hope of generating huge profits as happened during the lockdown. She said the situation had changed and many breeders were unable to sell their puppies.
She added: "We are pleading with dog owners to stop breeding from their pets."
Ms Bowen said in years gone by it would be unheard of to have such young dogs coming into RSPCA care, but now it was a daily occurrence.
She said it was getting harder to find suitable homes for the puppies as people struggle with the cost of living.
The centre, which is not funded by the RSPCA, is reminding people that a puppy is a huge responsibility, lasting for about 10 to 15 years.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.