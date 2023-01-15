Person injured in A30 multi-vehicle crash in Cornwall
A person who had to be rescued from a vehicle after a crash has suffered leg injuries, a fire service has said.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the person was trapped after a "multi-vehicle collision" on the A30 between Hayle and Camborne at about 08.00 GMT.
It said crews used rescue equipment to "safely extricate" the casualty, who was taken to hospital.
It added that the road had been closed in both directions to allow the emergency services to work.
