Team working to save Loggerhead turtle found on Perranporth beach
- Published
An aquarium is working to rehabilitate a turtle that was found on a beach on the north coast of Cornwall.
Tony Wilson was at the northern end of Perranporth beach on Friday when he made the discovery.
The creature has been taken to the Blue Reef Aquarium in Newquay where they have started treatment.
Loggerhead turtles can travel long distances, but exposure to cold water can cause internal damage.
A spokesperson from the aquarium said: "We are starting treatment but it is very early days."
Mr Wilson said: "I was over the moon as I have a very keen interest in wildlife and was looking for something unusual to have been washed up after the storms."
He initially tried to return the creature to the sea, but it kept being washed into the shore.
He said he had spoken to the aquarium and was told: "It was in a state of torpor as it should be in warmer tropical waters.
"Eventually, it would have died so it did need to be rescued and I was doing the wrong thing to try and put it back."
Advice from the Marine Conservation Society for anyone who finds a turtle is to wrap it in a towel and report it as soon as possible.
If the turtle is successfully rehabilitated, it is likely to be released into warmer waters.
"Unfortunately, despite it looking in good condition, they sometimes suffer internal damage due to the cold," Mr Wilson said.
"Fingers crossed."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.