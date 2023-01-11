Cornwall boys aged 15 in 'vicious' attack on homeless man
- Published
Two 15-year-old boys have been sentenced for a brutal attack on a homeless man.
Bodmin Youth Court heard they repeatedly kicked, punched, and stamped on the victim's head.
The "vicious attack" happened at Moorfield car park in Truro on a Saturday night in February 2022, the court heard.
The boys were given non-custodial sentences for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
'Sickening' attack
Judge Jo Matson, who sentenced the 15-year-old boys, said if they had been adults they could have faced five years behind bars for the attack on Mark Webb.
The youths were like a "pack of wild animals attacking a defenceless man", she said.
"It was a vicious attack.
"He could have been killed in the way he was attacked. This event was sickening."
One 15-year-old who admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm was sentenced to a 12-month referral order,
The other boy, who was convicted after a trial at the youth court of the same charge, was sentenced to an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order and ordered to do 60 hours reparation work.
A third boy, aged 16 at the time of the attack, admitted the same charge at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to a 12-month referral order last year.
The court heard Mr Webb, who suffered injuries, has not co-operated with the police inquiry and the judge said he would not be paid any compensation.
