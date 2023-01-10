Barbara Hepworth exhibition at Tate St Ives explores influences of science
- Published
Barbara Hepworth's love of science and technology is being remembered on what would have been the 120th birthday of the famous sculptor.
Her work is being showcased at Tate St Ives in an exhibition that explores the influences of technological change.
Nearly five decades of her sculptures, paintings, drawings, prints and designs are on display.
Anne Barlow, director of Tate St Ives, said science and technology became major influences in her work.
Hepworth, who grew up in Wakefield, lived in Trewyn Studios in St Ives from 1949 until her death, caused by a fire, on 20 May 1975.
One of the works on display - the Four Hemispheres - is said to reflect the shapes of the Goonhilly Earth Station.
Ms Barlow said: "You see a direct reflection of the influence of something in Cornwall in her work."
The exhibition is on at Tate St Ives until 1 May.
