Mental health support network available in Cornwall
An online mental health support network has been made available to people in Cornwall.
The peer-to-peer support community will be available for those aged 16 and above to provide a "safe online space".
The online Togetherall service allows users to anonymously support each other, moderated by licensed and registered mental health practitioners.
A psychiatrist said it would transform how mental health services would be delivered.
Dr Jeremy Sandbrook, medical lead for Cornwall's Community Mental Health Transformation programme, said: "Use of digital or remote care rapidly expanded during the pandemic.
"It's not something that will replace face-to-face support and nor should it, but digital solutions do play an important role in helping to increase access and choice."
NHS Cornwall said mental health services continued to see "high demand", with its 24/7 phone-line receiving three times more calls for Christmas 2023 compared to 2022.
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly residents can create an anonymous account on Togetherall using their email address and post code.
"The more people feel connected with others who can understand and empathise with what they are going through, the likelihood of them deteriorating and needing more complex, specialist interventions is reduced," Dr Sandbrook said.
